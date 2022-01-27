Announcing the New FPRI China Center

January 27, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the launch of the FPRI China Center. This new research center will feature a dedicated team of experts focused exclusively on China’s impact on geoeconomics and great power competition in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The China Center was made possible through the generous support of James and Janet Averill.

In February 2022, FPRI will mark the launch of the new China Center with a virtual event examining the current U.S. strategy toward China and the Indo-Pacific. More details about the launch event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Throughout the year, the China Center will sponsor a series of events, articles, and reports that examine key dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region, analyze their impact on U.S.-China competition, and explore possible policy solutions for U.S. decisionmakers.

The Center will focus on two broad research initiatives: The Geoeconomics Initiative and The Technology Initiative. Together, these initiatives will address the complex, often-interlinked economic and technological issues shaping great power competition.

“Understanding China is increasingly vital to U.S. national security and, through this new research center, FPRI will examine China’s decision-making and policies,” said Dr. Aaron Stein, FPRI’s Director of Research.

“At FPRI, we are dedicated to producing superior, nonpartisan research and analysis on crucial foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States,” added Carol “Rollie” Flynn, FPRI’s President. “This new Center will focus on China just as it has become the focus of our nation’s foreign policy.”

“As China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific grows and as U.S. policy toward China grapples with the post-‘constructive engagement era,’ the issues in the multifaceted U.S.-China relationship that FPRI’s new China Center will address are especially –– and, indeed, unprecedentedly –– timely and important,” said Jacques deLisle, the Director of FPRI’s Asia Program.

We look forward to exploring these topics with you throughout the year. Be sure to subscribe to our mailing list to receive updates on the China Center launch and upcoming events. For media inquiries, please contact press@fpri.org.