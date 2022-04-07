Announcing the Samuel J. Savitz Memorial Lecture on Cultural Diplomacy

April 7, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute announces the first annual Samuel J. Savitz Memorial Lecture on Cultural Diplomacy, which will honor the memory of Samuel J. Savitz, a longtime FPRI Fellow and Vice Chairman of the FPRI’s Board of Trustees. This annual lecture will focus on how cultural diplomacy can serve as a tool to enhance diplomatic relations and advance the interests of the United States. The first lecture will feature Professor Joseph Nye, the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, and Robert D. Kaplan, FPRI’s Robert Strausz-Hupé Chair in Geopolitics, discussing the concept of soft power and American foreign policy. The event will take place on April 21 at 5:00pm at the Museum of the American Revolution’s Lenfest Myer Theater. For those who cannot attend in person, this event will also be available on Zoom.

Mr. Savitz (1936-2020) was Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Savitz Organization, a Philadelphia-based actuarial and employee benefit consulting firm until its sale to CBIZ in 2018. He was a founding member of The American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries and was a past president of the Society. In addition to his business and professional activities, Mr. Savitz served on the boards of various civic and cultural institutions, including the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Foreign Policy Research Institute, Philadelphia Orchestra, Kimmel Center, National Museum of American Jewish History, Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Peter Nero and the Philly Pops, Abraham Lincoln Foundation, and National Liberty Museum. The annual Samuel J. Savitz Memorial Lecture is made possible through a generous gift from the Savitz Family Foundation.