Foreign Policy Research Institute Appoints James Ryan as Director of Research

September 28, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Ryan as Director of Research and Director of the Middle East Program. In this capacity, Dr. Ryan will oversee all research and analysis at FPRI.

“I am thrilled to be joining FPRI and to be given the opportunity to serve an organization with a longstanding commitment to educating Americans and the world on topics of vital interest in international affairs. I plan to contribute to an already strong and growing research agenda across the organization, and intend to pay particular attention to how the United States can address challenges to democratization, international cooperation, and post-conflict resolution around the world. Further, I am overjoyed to be able to continue to apply my personal commitment to global public education in Philadelphia, the greatest city I’ve been lucky enough to live in and which has so much to offer the rest of the world” said Dr. Ryan.

On the appointment of Dr. Ryan, FPRI President Carol “Rollie” Flynn remarked that Dr. Ryan brings a wealth of experience from his time at the University of Pennsylvania and New York University, including his particular expertise in Turkish and Middle Eastern affairs. “We know he will bring a high level of scholarship and energy to FPRI’s research programs, and we are very excited to have him join the FPRI team..”

Dr. Ryan previously served as the Associate Director of the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies at New York University. He received his Ph.D. in History from the University of Pennsylvania and trained as a historian and expert on Turkish and Middle Eastern affairs.

Dr. Ryan’s research interests center on the transition from empire to nation in Turkey and across the region, with special attention to political culture, democratization, and freedom of the press. His scholarly work has been published in academic journals such as Prisms: Perspectives on Southeast European History, the Journal of the Ottoman and Turkish Studies Association, and the Journal of Urban History, and he has published opinion essays for outlets including Newlines Magazine, Public Books, and Al-Jazeera America. He is currently at work on a book that explores the history of dissent in interwar Turkey.