Introducing a Town Hall Event Series in Collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal

September 12, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce a new series of town hall events in collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal. The series will host speakers from FPRI’s vast network of experts and feature discussions on pressing issues in global affairs.

All events will be held in person at the Ralph J. Roberts Forum, a two-floor, 500-seat amphitheater located in the heart of the new Comcast Technology Center. With 56,000 square feet of production space and full broadcast capabilities, the Ralph J. Roberts Forum is a unique venue for the Comcast campus and Philadelphia to come together to share stories, be inspired, and collaborate. It is also the only multi-use Dolby (Atmos+Vision) event space in the world.

We invite you to join us this fall:

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Spy Games & Technology – Carol “Rollie” Flynn and David Hunt

President of FPRI Carol Rollie Flynn and David Hunt, both veterans of the Central Intelligence Agency, share stories from their Cold War and post-Cold War assignments, how spy work has changed given the influx of technology, and how their skills as intelligence officers are applicable in the real world.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology

Economic historian and Director of FPRI’s Eurasia Program Chris Miller will explain how the semiconductor came to play a critical role in modern life and how the United States became dominant in chip design and manufacturing, applying this technology to military systems. China is catching up, however, with its chip-building ambitions and military modernization, as we face a worldwide chip shortage and a new front in superpower rivalry.

Space will be limited, registration is required. For more information about these and future events, we invite you to subscribe to our mailing list.