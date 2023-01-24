Call for Papers: Orbis Special Issue on China

January 24, 2023

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce that it is soliciting academic articles for a Fall 2023 special issue of Orbis focused on China and geoeconomics. FPRI is especially interested in academic articles that contribute new information about China’s economic statecraft, the Belt and Road Initiative, and other overseas Chinese economic activity.

As China’s role in international development, commerce, and investment continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly vital for U.S. foreign policy practitioners and the American people to study the nuances and effects of China’s overseas economic activity. China’s economic statecraft has evolved over time and continues to vary from case to case. The motives, methods, and consequences of China’s economic activity are multifactored and shift according to evolving Chinese government priorities, the specific entities involved, and many other factors. FPRI invites authors to submit academic articles that provide insights into these nuances and encourages authors to highlight potential takeaways for U.S. policymakers.

While these topics are preferred, FPRI will also consider submissions covering other foreign policy topics related to China. The articles can focus on high-level strategic trends or narrow case studies. They can employ qualitative or quantitative methods of analysis. However, all article submissions must meet the standards defined in the Orbis submission guidelines and Orbis style guide. Authors should aim for a word count around 6,000 words in length.

Interested authors should send the following information to the FPRI Asia team at [email protected] with the words “Orbis Submission” included in the subject line:

Author’s name, contact details, and academic affiliation. Paper title. 200-300 word abstract. Brief CV or biographical statement.

FPRI will consider pitches on a rolling basis until March 17. Due to the expected volume of submissions, FPRI will not provide comments unless they are selected to proceed. Complete manuscripts for this special issue will be due by May 1, 2023 for review by the FPRI Asia team. Once the manuscript is approved, the author will work with the Orbis editorial staff to prepare the article for publication on September 1, 2023.

For further inquiries, please email the FPRI Asia team at [email protected] with “Orbis Question” included in the subject line.

Explore past issues of Orbis here.