Foreign Policy Research Institute Announces New Members of Its Board of Trustees

February 28, 2023

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is very pleased to announce the election in 2022 of four new members to its Board of Trustees.

“Our new trustees represent the very best in their diverse fields and they will bring deep expertise and commitment to FPRI’s mission to inform and educate policy makers and the public in national security and international affairs. We’re deeply honored to have them join FPRI’s Board of Trustees,” commented Rollie Flynn, President of FPRI.

“Buntzie, Eileen, David and Eric bring diverse and deep experiences to FPRI’s Board of Trustees. This will be to the benefit of FPRI and to its members and audiences” said Robert L. Freedman, Chairman of the FPRI Board of Trustees. Each new Trustee brings decades of expertise and leadership in the foreign policy, business, and philanthropic communities. We look forward to their contributions.

Buntzie Ellis Churchill

With Middle East historian Bernard Lewis, Buntzie Ellis Churchill coauthored, in 2008, Islam: The Religion and the People and in 2012, Notes on a Century: Reflections of a Middle East Historian.

She led the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia as president from 1983 to 2006 and built a national reputation for the organization. Under her leadership, the Council became one of the nation’s top ten public policy forums providing a prestigious platform for the discussion of national and international social, political, and economic issues. Speakers have included George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Mikhail Gorbachev, Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, and Bono, and top journalists and business leaders such as Ted Turner and Jamie Dimon.

Ms.Churchill moderated the Council’s daily radio show “WorldViews” on WFLN-FM for a decade, conducted educational trips to more than 75 countries, and currently lectures on current topics to community organizations.

David P. Hunt is a retired senior officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, where he served for 32 years, primarily in the Directorate of Operations. He served extensively overseas, with tours in Italy, Vietnam, Somalia, Norway, France, and New York, and as station chief in Somalia and New York City. He developed, inter alia, particular expertise in Soviet operations, European affairs, and counterintelligence. He holds the Donovan Award as well as the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Agency’s highest award. Mr. Hunt is a graduate of St. Paul’s School, attended school in Switzerland, and holds a B.A from Colby College in Maine. He also served in the US Army Counterintelligence Corps and spent a year in Korea.

Mr. Hunt is currently chairman of Charles Pratt and Company and the Dosoris Trust Company in New York City. He is a former trustee of the Ocean Conservancy and the Sustainable Development Institute in Washington, and the Adirondack Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, and the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs in New York. He lectures occasionally on intelligence issues.

Eileen Kennedy is a retired tax lawyer. Initially associated with Dechert LLP, she later served as in-house counsel at Bell Atlantic Corporation, where she specialized in federal tax planning of cross border transactions and oversaw the corporate structuring of the international portfolio.

Ms. Kennedy is a member of the board of the Rosenbach Museum and Library and is on the Advisory Board of Drexel University’s Pennoni Honors College. She formerly served on the board of the Pennsylvania Ballet (now Philadelphia Ballet).

Ms. Kennedy received her Bachelor of Arts in French from Georgetown University and her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. Between her undergraduate and law school years, she taught English to French speakers as a Peace Corps volunteer in Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) in French West Africa.

Eric Stern is a retired partner of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP, where he led the firmwide real estate practice for 17 years. Over a career of 41 years, Eric counseled real estate owners, investors, and end-users in real estate transactions nationally, with a particular emphasis in property acquisition and development and in space leasing, ground leasing, and student housing development.

Eric is 1978 graduate of Brandeis University and a 1981 graduate of Boston College Law School. Eric was elected a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL) in 2000 and has been recognized by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business and by The Best Lawyers in America since 2003. In 2014, The Philadelphia Business Journal honored Eric as one of Philadelphia’s most influential real estate lawyers. In 2016, Eric was named “Lawyer of the Year” for Philadelphia Real Estate Law by The Best Lawyers in America. In 2022, Eric was awarded Lexology’s Client Choice Award for Real Estate – USA.