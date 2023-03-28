FPRI Welcomes New Senior Fellows Lonnie Henley and Dominic Green

March 28, 2023

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Green and Lonnie Henley as Senior Fellows.

Dominic Green joins FPRI’s Center for the Study of America and the West. A historian, columnist, and critic, he is the author of The Double Life of Dr. Lopez: Spies, Shakespeare and the Plot to Poison Elizabeth I (Random House, 2003), Three Empires on the Nile: The Victorian Jihad, 1869-1899 (Free Press, 2007), and The Religious Revolution: The Birth of Modern Spirituality, 1848-1898 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2022).

Green is a regular contributor of op-eds and reviews to The Wall Street Journal and a weekly columnist and essayist for The Washington Examiner and The Jewish Chronicle. He also writes regularly for The Daily Telegraph, The New Criterion, and The New York Post. He was previously editor-in-chief of The Spectator’s US edition.

Green holds Master’s degrees from Oxford and Harvard, and a PhD from Brandeis University, where he was the Mandel Fellow in the Humanities and researched religion and nationalism in Britain during the American Revolution. He has taught Writing and History at Brandeis, and Politics at Boston College. He is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the Royal Society of Arts.

Lonnie Henley joins FPRI’s Asia program. Currently an independent consultant, Henley retired from federal service in 2019 after more than 40 years as an intelligence officer specializing in East Asian security. He served 22 years as a US Army China foreign area officer and military intelligence officer, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2000 to join the senior civil service. In the latter capacity he served as Defense Intelligence Officer for East Asia, Senior Defense Intelligence Analyst for China, and National Intelligence Collection Officer for East Asia among other posts. He has taught courses on East Asian Security and other topics at the Elliot School of International Affairs, George Washington University, the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, and at the US Military Academy at West Point, where he served as an Assistant Professor for three years.

Henley holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and Chinese from West Point and master’s degrees in Chinese language from Oxford University, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar; in Chinese history from Columbia University; and in strategic intelligence from the National Intelligence University.