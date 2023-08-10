FPRI Appoints Nikolas K. Gvosdev as Director of the National Security Program

August 10, 2023

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolas K. Gvosdev as the Director of the National Security Program. A longtime Senior Fellow of both FPRI’s National Security and Eurasia Programs, Gvosdev also serves as the Editor of Orbis: FPRI’s Journal of World Affairs. Gvosdev is a Professor of National Security Affairs, holding the Captain Jerome E. Levy Chair in Economic Geography and National Security at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. He was formerly the Editor of The National Interest magazine and a Senior Fellow at The Nixon Center in Washington, D.C.

Gvosdev received his doctorate from St Antony’s College, Oxford University, where he studied on a Rhodes Scholarship. A frequent commentator on Russian and Eurasian affairs, his work has appeared in such outlets as Foreign Affairs, the Financial Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Orbis, and he has appeared as a commentator on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, National Public Radio, and BBC. He is the co-author of US Foreign Policy and Defense Strategy: The Rise of an Incidental Superpower, and the co-author of Russian Foreign Policy: Vectors, Sectors, and Interests.

“Nick Gvosdev has shown innovative and dynamic leadership at the helm of Orbis, and I fully anticipate that the FPRI’s National Security Program will attain new heights under his highly capable direction,” commented President of FPRI Rollie Flynn.

About the National Security Program

The United States is in the midst of what the 2022 US National Security Strategy describes as a “turning point,” as technological, political, economic, and environmental changes reshape both the global system as well as the definition of national security.

The National Security Program seeks to assess efforts by the United States to reduce dependence on authoritarian states for natural resources to fuel Western economies, which could spur domestic technological innovation. It could also encourage movement towards a green energy revolution and give new purpose to Cold War alliances that move beyond military cooperation towards closer technological and economic relationships that will benefit their middle classes.

