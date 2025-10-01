FPRI Appoints Shihoko Goto as Vice President of Programs

October 1, 2025

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to welcome Shihoko Goto as the Vice President of Programs and Director of the Asia Program.

Shihoko Goto comes to FPRI from the Woodrow Wilson Center, where she served as the Director of the Indo-Pacific Program, leading research and programming on US interests in the world's most dynamic region. Goto's research focuses on geoeconomic interests across the Indo-Pacific, particularly on economic relations between the United States and Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. She is also a Senior Fellow for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation and an executive board member of the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC.

Goto started her career as a financial journalist with Dow Jones Newswires covering international political economy. She has received numerous journalism fellowships, including the Freeman Foundation’s Jefferson journalism fellowship at the East-West Center and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s journalism fellowship for the Salzburg Global Seminar. She continues to contribute regularly to numerous US and Asian publications, including as a columnist for The Diplomat.

She received an MA in International Political Theory from the Graduate School of Political Science, Waseda University, Japan, and a BA in Modern History from Trinity College, University of Oxford.

“I could not be more thrilled. Shihoko brings so much experience and her focus on trade and geoeconomics is vital for our work at FPRI and is a vital component of what we plan to focus on in the years to come,” said FPRI President Aaron Stein.

“I am honored to join FPRI’s team as shifting power dynamics and cross-border challenges, including economic security, shape foreign policy. FPRI’s long-standing commitment to scholarship and non-partisan policy analysis plays a key role in understanding trends that are transforming the world. I look forward to expanding FPRI’s programming on critical issues shaping foreign policy, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific,” said Shihoko Goto.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Leah Pedro at lpedro@fpri.org.