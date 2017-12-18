Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Associate Scholar Arzu Quoted in US News on Release of Azeri Journalist

A nation must think before it acts.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Foreign Policy Research Institute
Scholars in the News

Associate Scholar Arzu Quoted in US News on Release of Azeri Journalist

Home / News / Associate Scholar Arzu Quoted in US News on Release of Azeri Journalist

Associate Scholar Arzu Quoted in US News on Release of Azeri Journalist


US News

Mehman became a journalist when Azerbaijan was still part of the Soviet Union. In May 1990, just a year before Azerbaijan declared its independence, Mehman and a group of journalists founded Turan on a shoestring.

In its early years, Mehman “sold lots of his belongings just to keep Turan alive,” said Raufoglu.

“He was such a humble person,” he said. “That was one of the reasons why I was always around him.”

Mehman’s arrest and the tax probe launched against Turan quickly turned into an “international scandal,” said Arzu Geybullayeva, an Azerbaijani journalist in self-imposed exile after she was threatened on social media.

“Turan and Mehman in particular, he has a very strong reputation abroad,” she told CNS.

Read the full article here.