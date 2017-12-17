Senior Fellow Barak Mendelsohn Quoted in Albawaba on Palestinian Response to Jerusalem Decision

A nation must think before it acts.
Immediately, the move was condemned in the region and around the world, with Arab states re-affirming their allegiance to the Palestinian people and even the EU and U.N. called for the focus to remain on preserving a two-state solution.
The two-state solution now looks to be imperiled as the U.S., one of the key potential arbiters in any such talks, has appeared to firmly pick a side and give up a significant bargaining chip with Israel as a gift.
Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Dr. Barak Mendelsohn, flatly calls the move “a huge gamble by Trump for no apparent strategic logic.”