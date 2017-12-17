Foreign Policy Research Institute A Nation Must Think Before it Acts Senior Fellow Barak Mendelsohn Quoted in Albawaba on Palestinian Response to Jerusalem Decision

Scholars in the News

Senior Fellow Barak Mendelsohn Quoted in Albawaba on Palestinian Response to Jerusalem Decision

Albawaba

Immediately, the move was condemned in the region and around the world, with Arab states re-affirming their allegiance to the Palestinian people and even the EU and U.N. called for the focus to remain on preserving a two-state solution.

The two-state solution now looks to be imperiled as the U.S., one of the key potential arbiters in any such talks, has appeared to firmly pick a side and give up a significant bargaining chip with Israel as a gift.

Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Dr. Barak Mendelsohn, flatly calls the move “a huge gamble by Trump for no apparent strategic logic.”

