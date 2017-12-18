Senior Fellow Marc Sageman Quoted in The Straits Times on Self-Radicalization

Marc Sageman

December 18, 2017

The Straits Times

Even if they have no battleground experience, those who undertake solo attacks, like the two recently in New York, are almost impossible to detect in advance.

“In France, the US, or elsewhere, there certainly won’t be any more large attacks planned from abroad like those of Nov 13, 2015 in Paris,” said terror expert Marc Sageman, a former Central Intelligence Agency agent, referring to the ISIS operation that left 130 dead.

“Ever since then, attackers here or in Europe have not been guided by ISIS but acted on their own, imagining themselves to be soldiers of an imagined Islamic community which they want to defend or avenge.”

