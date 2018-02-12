Senior Fellow Stephen Blank Cited in Ukrinform on US Military Aid to Ukraine

Ukrinform

The U.S. military assistance to Ukraine should not be limited to the provision of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Senior Fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council Dr. Stephen Blank wrote about this in his article for the Second Line of Defense.

“Although the U.S. announced late in 2017 that it would transfer Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine; nobody should think that this transaction suffices or will terminate USA defense ties to Ukraine. This relationship is only beginning and in the interests of both parties needs to go further,” the article reads.

According to the author of the article, there are no grounds for believing that merely sending Javelin missiles (which, in any case have yet to arrive) suffices to show resolve and convince Putin to withdraw.

The expert believes that Ukraine still has great need of radio-electronic and ISR capabilities to counter Russian UAVs, fire-control capabilities, and Russian ISR. Besides these capabilities for land and potentially aerial warfare we must also pay heed to Ukraine’s naval needs.