Announcing the 2017 Annual Report

March 26, 2018

FPRI is pleased to announce the 2017 Annual Report

Dear Friends,

In an age of great upheaval abroad and intense partisanship at home, the Foreign Policy Research Institute remains committed to deploying its network of 100-plus scholars to enrich the public discourse, educate the American people, and enable the development of sound policies in defense of American interests and values. Thanks to our founder Robert Strausz-Hupé, FPRI has always looked at the world in a particular way: through the lens of history, geography, and culture. For, as Winston Churchill said, “The farther back you look, the farther forward you can see.”

2017 was a banner year for FPRI, marked by hundreds and hundreds of appearances on, or citations in, print and broadcast media, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Three of our scholars – Clint Watts, Nada Bakos, and Naveed Jamali – became regular contributors under contract with CNN or NBC. Notably, Watts testified three times on Capitol Hill in 2017, drawing on his cutting edge work on Russia’s online behavior and election meddling.

This year also saw the development of several initiatives, including the Bear Market Brief, a daily brief on the Russian economy, along with a series of extended essays and meetings on the subject; the Black Sea Strategy Papers, which examine an emerging region of geostrategic importance; multi-scholar projects on ISIS After the Caliphate and Nuclear Weapons and Russian-North Korean Relations; and a Civic Education Initiative, which involved a series of animated primers on America’s founding documents and key institutions, plus a series of live historical simulations for local high school students. We were also delighted to name Ann Toews as our inaugural Lt. Gen. Bernard E. Trainor USMC Veterans Fellow, designed for recent military veterans who aspire to careers in journalism or research.

Notably, FPRI collaborated with key institutions, both at home and abroad. These included conferences with the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the German Marshall Fund in Washington, D.C.; programs with the Museum of the American Revolution and the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia; our 12th Military History Institute for Teachers with the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL; and significant research projects with the Institute of Regional and International Studies in Iraqi Kurdistan and a group of scholars from the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia. In September, FPRI was honored to host a delegation of NATO parliamentarians at the Union League of Philadelphia, where scholars briefed the group on developments in Russia, China, and Europe. Collaborations such as these have an enormous multiplier effect – both in stimulating new ways of looking at the world and in reaching new audiences.

As you can see from these pages, there are many ways to engage with FPRI. Through our research, public events, and educational programs, FPRI is an excellent place to encounter influential ideas at the source, engage in a dialogue with experts of international standing, and support young scholars on the rise. If you support the honest search for truth and a more substantive dialogue on foreign policy, I encourage you to join us and become a partner in our critical work.

Alan H. Luxenberg

President, FPRI