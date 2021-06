FPRI’s Barak Mendelsohn Featured in Albawaba News

Barak Mendelsohn

May 16, 2018

Albawaba News

ISIS, once one of the world’s most feared extremist groups, is on its last legs in Syria and Iraq. Yet, even as the group’s ideology has been endlessly studied and scrutinized, it seems to be woefully misunderstood.

Getting ISIS wrong not only spells danger for beating back the group’s ideological remnants, but it also effectively prevents policy makers and analysts from stopping the next iteration of a group like ISIS before it forms and becomes dangerous.

