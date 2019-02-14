Applications Sought for Next FPRI President

February 14, 2019

The trustees of the Foreign Policy Research Institute are seeking a President/CEO to succeed Alan H. Luxenberg, who will be retiring in April 2020. The target transition date is late 2019/early 2020. The President will be based at FPRI’s headquarters in Philadelphia, and is expected to reside in or relocate to the region. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter and resume describing qualifications and compensation requirements to SearchComm@fpri.org. While we thank all applicants in advance for their interest, we are only able to contact those we intend to interview. We will commence preliminary interviews with qualified candidates in April, and expect to conduct interviews with finalists by late spring/early summer.