H.R. McMaster to Headline FPRI’s Annual Dinner on November 14, 2019

April 16, 2019

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) will present its 15th Annual Benjamin Franklin Award for Public Service to H. R. McMaster at its 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday, November 14, at the Union League of Philadelphia.

In a keynote address entitled “Challenges to American Security,” former National Security Advisor McMaster will discuss the key national security challenges that lay ahead — from the increasing assertiveness of adversaries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to the special challenges posed by non-state actors.

“FPRI has twice been the beneficiary of small private briefings by McMaster, and I recall being quite moved by both his eloquence and his humility” said FPRI President Alan Luxenberg. “We are delighted to bestow upon him the Benjamin Franklin Award for Public Service.” As Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin put it, “McMaster is a strategic thinker with a broad grasp of global issues who is comfortable with complexity, consults widely and listens intently.”

H.R. McMaster was the 26th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. He served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for thirty-four years before retiring as a Lieutenant General in June 2018. He is currently the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

From 2014 to 2017 McMaster designed the future army as the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and the deputy commanding general of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). As commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, he oversaw all training and education for the army’s infantry, armor, and cavalry force.

His extensive experience leading soldiers and organizations in wartime includes commander of the Combined Joint Inter-Agency Task Force—Shafafiyat in Kabul, Afghanistan from 2010 to 2012; commander of the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Iraq from 2005 to 2006; and Commander of Eagle Troop, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Operation Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991. McMaster also served overseas as advisor to the most senior commanders in the Middle East, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

McMaster led or co-led important strategic assessments including the revision of Iraq strategy during the “surge” of 2007 and efforts to develop security forces and governmental institutions in post-war Iraq.

McMaster was an assistant professor of history at the United States Military Academy from 1994 to 1996 where he taught undergraduate courses in military history and history of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He is author of the award-winning book, Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Lies that Led to Vietnam. He has published scores of essays on leadership, history, and the future of warfare in many publications including Foreign Affairs, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times.

McMaster was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984. He holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

