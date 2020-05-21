Foreign Policy Research Institute Appoints Nikolas K. Gvosdev as next Editor of Orbis

May 21, 2020

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikolas K. Gvosdev as the next Editor of Orbis: FPRI’s Journal of World Affairs. He is replacing Mackubin “Mac” Thomas Owens who, after a long and distinguished tenure as Editor of Orbis, will continue to serve as a Senior Fellow at FPRI.

A longtime Senior Fellow in FPRI’s Eurasia Program, Gvosdev is also Professor of National Security Affairs, holding the Captain Jerome E. Levy Chair in Economic Geography and National Security at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

He formerly served as the Editor of The National Interest magazine and was a Senior Fellow at The Nixon Center in Washington, D.C. Gvosdev received his doctorate from St. Antony’s College, Oxford University, where he studied on a Rhodes Scholarship.

A frequent commentator on Russian and Eurasian affairs, his work has appeared in such outlets as Foreign Affairs, The Financial Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Orbis, and he has appeared as a commentator on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, National Public Radio, and BBC. He is the co-author of US Foreign Policy and Defense Strategy: The Rise of an Incidental Superpower, and the co-author of Russian Foreign Policy: Vectors, Sectors and Interests.

“Nick comes to FPRI with a long and impressive record of accomplishments, both in the media and academia. I am excited that Nick will be the new Editor of Orbis and confident that under his innovative leadership, Orbis will continue to excel as a leading voice in international relations and national security, and that its unique insights and expert analysis will reach new and diverse audiences,” said Carol Rollie Flynn, President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

About Orbis

Founded in 1957, Orbis continues to offer informative, insightful, and lively discourse on the full range of topics relating to American foreign policy and national security, as well as in-depth analysis on important international developments. The forthcoming Summer 2020 issue will focus on “Russia After 20 Years of Vladimir Putin,” while the fall volume will feature a collection of essays on national security and technology. Find out more at www.fpri.org/orbis.