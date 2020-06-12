Foreign Policy Research Institute Appoints Aaron Stein as Director of Research

June 12, 2020

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Aaron Stein as Director of Research.

Currently Dr. Stein serves as the Director of FPRI’s Middle East Program and Acting Director of the National Security Program . “I am looking forward to doing more at FPRI, particularly working with my wonderful colleagues to find ways we can collaborate more closely together on research in support of our organization’s mission” said Dr. Stein.

“Aaron Stein is a rising star in the think tank world and I know he will bring dynamic new leadership to FPRI’s already excellent research programs.” commented Carol Rollie Flynn, President of FPRI.

Previously, Dr. Stein was a resident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council, where he managed their Turkey-related research program, oversaw work on nonproliferation in the Middle East with a focus on Iran, and researched non-state actors in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq. He also hosts the Arms Control Wonk and the Middle East Brief podcasts.

He was a doctoral fellow at the Geneva Center for Security Policy (Switzerland), an Associate Fellow of the Royal United Services Institute (London), and Nonproliferation Program Manager at the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (Istanbul).

Dr. Stein has published in such peer-reviewed journals as Survival and RUSI Journal, and in such periodicals as Foreign Affairs, War on the Rocks, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The American Interest.

He holds a BA in politics from the University of San Francisco and an MA in international policy studies with a specialization in nonproliferation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. Dr. Stein received his PhD in Middle East and Mediterranean studies at Kings College, London.