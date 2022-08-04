Announcing the International Crisis Management Course for Ukrainian Students, in partnership with George Washington University

August 4, 2022

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is excited to announce our upcoming International Crisis Management Course for Ukrainian University Students, a certificate course created in partnership with the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at the George Washington University.

The online course, led by Dan Whitman, in partnership with Maia Otarashvili (FPRI) and Marlene Laruelle (IERES), will help provide intellectual stimulation, career continuity, and opportunities for academic engagement to Ukrainian university students whose lives and careers have been derailed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thirty-five students will be selected to participate in the certificate program. Participants will submit six to seven short papers, follow a weekly reading list, assume a role in a crisis scenario exercise, and submit a short final project. The course is free of charge and will be conducted online through Zoom. Students interested in the certificate program can find more application information here. The deadline for applications is August 31, 2022.

Beginning September 12, the course will span ten weeks, each week consisting of one lecture by Dan Whitman and one guest lecture. Course lectures will offer sessions on diplomacy, crisis management, and international relations. These speakers will include journalists, diplomats, analysts, and area studies specialists.

About the course instructor:

Dan Whitman is a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He was Foreign Service Officer in the United States Information Agency and Department of State, serving in Europe, Africa, and Haiti. A practitioner of public diplomacy, he currently serves on the board of the Public Diplomacy Council.