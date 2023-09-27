Announcing the Eurasia Program’s First US Army Fellow

September 27, 2023

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Walter “Rick” Landgraf as the first US Army Fellow in the Eurasia Program. LTC Landgraf’s research focuses on transatlantic relations, Euro-Atlantic and European integration, and US defense and intelligence issues. His FPRI fellowship is part of the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program.

“It’s a great honor for FPRI to participate in the Skillbridge Program, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with LTC Landgraf,” commented Eurasia Program Director Maia Otarashvili. “In June 2023, he traveled to Tbilisi, Georgia, with FPRI to speak at our Black Sea conference. His presence played an important role in ensuring the success of this major event, and I look forward to our continued collaboration throughout his fellowship.”

Head of Eurasia Research Robert E. Hamilton added, “Rick brings an excellent blend of military experience and academic credentials to FPRI, and we are certain he will be a major contributor to the Eurasia Program’s research agenda. We look forward to his fellowship here and to helping him advance his career as a scholar.”

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Walter “Rick” Landgraf is a United States Army officer and Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He is currently a strategic and international engagements chief at the Pentagon. Rick formerly worked as an Army research fellow at the RAND Corporation on studies sponsored by the US European Command. Landgraf has served in overseas assignments in the United Kingdom, Georgia, and NATO’s military headquarters. Additionally, he has served three combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Rick is a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Tech. His dissertation focuses on Ukraine and Georgia’s potential NATO membership.