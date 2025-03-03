Announcing New Eurasia Program Fellows

March 3, 2025

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Eurasia Program Fellows. These scholars will work across the program’s research initiatives, focusing primarily on the Black Sea Initiative and European Security Initiative.

“We are delighted to welcome the five new Fellows into the ranks of FPRI’s Eurasia scholars,” commented Eurasia Program Director Maia Otarashvili. “I am looking forward to working with this excellent group of experts as we continue to expand and deepen our regional research and analysis.”

Robert E. Hamilton, Head of Eurasia Research, added, “These new Fellows will join our existing group of Eurasia Fellows to improve FPRI’s coverage of this critical region of the world. They come from diverse backgrounds and focus on different parts of Eurasia, but the one thing they have in common is a track record of excellent scholarship and cogent analysis on key regional issues.”

Robert Beck is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He served overseas for nearly 30 years, as a member of the US foreign policy community, in embassies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He has a BA in Soviet and Eastern European Studies from the University of Maryland and an MA in International Relations from Boston University. Since retiring to New Hampshire in 2020, Bob has taught Foreign Policy for Keene State College’s Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL), and has spoken frequently on the current Russia/Ukraine conflict at multiple venues in the region.

Konrad Muzyka is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He is an independent analyst and the owner of Rochan Consulting, an open-source intelligence firm specializing in military assessments of Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. His research focuses on strategic warning, force structure, capability regeneration, and operational and tactical assessments. Muzyka regularly consults with think tanks, risk advisory firms, and international organizations, providing in-depth analysis of the evolving war in Ukraine and Eastern European security dynamics.

Jakub Romaniuk is a Non-Resident Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Programme Director at the Foundation Institute for Eastern Studies. At the Foundation Institute for Eastern Studies, organizer of the Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, he is responsible for the conference program, cooperation with international institutional partners, and relations with Italy and the United States. He specializes in Central and Eastern Europe, transatlantic relations, Italian politics, and the geopolitics of sport.

Thomas Shattuck is a Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and is a Senior Program Manager at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House. He is a 2024-25 non-resident WSD-Handa Fellow at the Pacific Forum and a 2024-25 non-resident Research Fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point. His research focuses on cross-Strait relations, Taiwanese and Chinese domestic and foreign affairs, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, and the US role in the Indo-Pacific.

Hajnalka Vincze is a Fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Vincze is a European foreign and security policy analyst, formerly in charge of European Union and transatlantic issues at the Hungarian Ministry of Defense’s Research Institute. She has written widely on the politics and foreign policy of Europe, with a particular focus on France’s strategically pivotal role.