Foreign Policy Research Institute and Georgia Tech Announce a Collaboration to Publish the Orbis Journal of World Affairs

October 22, 2025

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) and the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) announce the relaunch of the Orbis Journal of World Affairs.

First published in 1957, Orbis was conceived as a forum for policymakers, scholars, and the informed public to publish scholarly articles focused on geopolitics, foreign affairs, and global security. The journal has featured work by notable authors such as Ian Brzezinski, Ash Carter, Elbridge Colby, William R. Van Cleave, Robert Kaplan, Albert Wohlstetter, and Dov Zakheim, and has been a critical resource for policymakers and professors for more than five decades.

Over half a century later, the FPRI-Nunn School collaboration will continue the mission of the journal’s first editor, Robert Strausz-Hupé. Hupé believed that the contours of global affairs would be shaped both by geopolitical competition and technological change. Orbis will continue to deliver informative and insightful articles and podcasts about foreign policy, national security, and geopolitics, with a particular focus on how emerging technologies are reshaping these fields.

Orbis will adopt an innovative new format that features both peer-reviewed scholarly research and contributions from policymakers and practitioners. The unique partnership between FPRI and the Nunn School, combining a blend of rigorous academic scholarship with timely policy insight, promises to explore the most pressing issues in international affairs from multiple perspectives.

All future Orbis articles and archives will be available for all readers on a new website. The journal will continue to be published in a digital quarterly format, with the articles published online as soon as they have been edited and cleared for publication. The website will also feature a bimonthly podcast series, and both FPRI and the Nunn School will host thematic virtual and in-person events.

The editorial team will be headed by Dr. Nikolas Gvosdev, Senior Fellow at FPRI and Captain Jerome E. Levy Chair in Economic Geography and National Security at the US Naval War College, and Dr. Lawrence Rubin co-director of the Georgia Tech DC Program: Pathways to Policy and an associate professor in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs.

“I am delighted that FPRI and the Nunn School will join together in this partnership for a relaunch of Orbis, and to renew Strauz-Hupé’s mandate for a journal that ‘will curate the most insightful articles that examine the issues that affect global security.’ The 2021 special issue of Orbis dedicated to ‘Emerging Technology and National Security’ which Larry served as guest editor–which was one of the most widely-read and cited issues of the journal in recent years–shows the potential of this partnership for the future of Orbis,” said Dr. Nikolas Gvosdev.

“We are thrilled that after years of planning we will see these important efforts come to fruition. This partnership is about our commitment to demonstrating that both policy and academic partnership can be mutually beneficial,” added Dr. Lawrence Rubin.

“Orbis has been at the forefront of geopolitical debate and discussion since 1957. I can’t wait to take it from behind a paywall and to make it available to all our readers. And to really focus on bridging the divide between academia and policy,” said Dr. Aaron Stein, President of FPRI.

Dr. Adam N. Stulberg, Sam Nunn School Chair & Professor, echoed the excitement surrounding this new partnership. “It marks a concerted effort not only at bridging gaps but at keeping pace with today’s rapidly changing international landscape. With the rejuvenated Orbis and accessible online formats, we aim to establish an uncommon dynamic forum where scholars, technical experts, and practitioners can engage different perspectives and distill insight into underlying drivers and strategic implications presented by emerging technologies and other contemporary problem-sets that confront US national and international security.”

The Orbis Journal of World Affairs is set to relaunch in Spring 2026. To be the first to know about new content, be sure to subscribe to FPRI’s mailing list.

