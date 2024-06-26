Introducing The Ties That Bind: NATO at 75 and Beyond

On July 9-11, the thirty-two allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will convene in Washington, DC to discuss the most pressing issues facing the alliance today and provide strategic guidance for its future activities.

This NATO summit comes at a critical time for the transatlantic alliance. It marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Washington Treaty, NATO’s founding charter. NATO’s longevity is an impressive achievement itself. Most alliances die young as national interests diverge, threats change, and the security environment evolves. NATO, on the other hand, has not only endured the demise of the original threat it was formed against but has adapted to the post-Cold War era by widening its activities and increasing its membership.

However, the 75th birthday celebration will likely be modest, as NATO faces a host of challenges. Maintaining the flow of Western military aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia is an immediate concern, but there are many others.

When will the allies extend a formal invitation to Ukraine to join NATO? How can NATO secure the recent gains in European defense spending and improved burden-sharing? How could another Trump presidency impact America’s leadership in NATO? What role should NATO play in the increasing US-China rivalry?

The Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) is launching a new project: The Ties That Bind: NATO at 75 and Beyond, to examine how the alliance has shaped the transatlantic relationship and what challenges lie ahead.

Featuring a five-part podcast series, interviews, and analysis from experts and NATO officials, as well as special events, the project aims to bridge the gap in understanding the alliance’s mission, operations, and role in preserving transatlantic security.

